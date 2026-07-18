Stone roller FCV 4 | Kärcher

The stone roller is the perfect accessory for the deep cleaning of non-sensitive hard floors such as stone or ceramic (though it is not suitable for sensitive natural stone floors such as marble or terracotta). Compatible with the FCV 4 vacuum mop. Thanks to its integrated bristles, the stone roller effortlessly removes stubborn dirt and even makes crevices and uneven surfaces shine again. Very sustainable: The roller is machine-washable up to 60 °C.

Integrated bristles