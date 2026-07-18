Stone roller FCV 4 | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.863-402.0Easy cleaning of non-sensitive hard floors and dirty crevices: with the stone roller for the FCV 4 vacuum mop, stubborn stains don't stand a chance. Machine-washable up to 60 °C.
Weight (kg)
0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
254 x 77 x 60
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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