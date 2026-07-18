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    Stone roller FCV 4 | Kärcher

    White cylindrical roller with black diagonal stripes, used for cleaning or painting surfaces.

    Stone roller FCV 4

    Part number: 2.863-402.0

    Easy cleaning of non-sensitive hard floors and dirty crevices: with the stone roller for the FCV 4 vacuum mop, stubborn stains don't stand a chance. Machine-washable up to 60 °C.