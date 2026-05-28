Stone Roller Set | Kärcher

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Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.055-021.0Cleaning resistant hard floors and dirty crevices can be extremely easy: With the two-piece stone roller set for removing stubborn dirt. Suitable for machine washing up to 60 °C.
Colour
white
Weight (kg)
0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
300 x 60 x 60
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual