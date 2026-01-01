Suction hose available in bulk | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.997-346.0Vacuum-resistant spiral hose can be cut to length for connection to submersible, garden, submersible pressure pumps and high-pressure pumps.
Length (m)
25
Diameter
1″
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
5.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
470 x 470 x 200
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas