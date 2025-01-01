Tap connector 1" with 3/4" thread reducer

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.645-007.0This 1” tap connector with ¾” thread reducer from Kärcher is extremely robust, and ideal for connecting to two thread sizes.
Thread size
G3/4 + G1
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
46 x 39 x 39
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
