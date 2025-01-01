Three-way brass connector

Kärcher’s new range of high-quality brass connectors are ideal for semi-professional use in the garden for all water pressures. This brass three-way connector is extremely durable and suitable for heavy-duty use. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water – find out how it can transform your garden today. The Kärcher three-way connector is perfect for watering small to large areas and gardens. The brass connector can be used with hoses that water ornamental and food plants, as well as for cleaning garden tools and furniture. Features and Benefits of the 3 Way Hose Connector This brass three-way hose connector from Kärcher is a safe choice for quick connection of three hose pieces, creating two independent lines. Made of high-quality brass, this connection piece is truly durable and able to handle high pressures. The click system makes this connector suitable for most hoses.

3-way connector Quick connection of three hose pieces, enabling two independent lines Made from brass High-quality, durable connection piece Click system Fits all well-known brands.