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    Trimmer Blades | Kärcher

    Ten yellow plastic blades arranged diagonally on a white background.

    Trimmer Blades

    Part number: 2.444-024.0

    With the robust trimmer blades, you can remove uncontrolled growth even in places that are difficult to access. Compatible with the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power Lawn Trimmers.