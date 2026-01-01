Trimmer Blades | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over €50
Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over €50
Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.444-024.0With the robust trimmer blades, you can remove uncontrolled growth even in places that are difficult to access. Compatible with the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power Lawn Trimmers.
Number of blades
2
Cutting width (cm)
23
Colour
Yellow
Weight (kg)
0
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
70 x 40 x 4
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information