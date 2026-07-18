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    Trimmer Blades Starter Kit | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher blade holder with two yellow blades attached, surrounded by eight separate yellow blades on a white background.

    Trimmer Blades Starter Kit

    Part number: 2.444-023.0

    The trimmer blade removes unwanted growth and moss even in places that are difficult to access and is compatible with all 18 V Kärcher Battery Power Lawn Trimmers.