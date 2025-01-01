Two-way brass connector

Made from durable, high-quality brass, this connector is suitable for semi-professional use in the garden for all pressures. This hose extension connector from Kärcher can be used as part of the Kärcher Rain System, allowing you to extend and connect hoses to suit the needs of your garden. The Kärcher 2 way brass hose connector is compatible with all commercially available click systems, and can be used with most garden hoses. This durable connection piece is sure to come in handy for gardeners of all levels.

Two-way connector Quick connection of two hoses. Made from brass High-quality, durable connection piece Click system Fits all well-known brands.