    Brass hose connector with black rubber rings on both ends, isolated on a white background.

    Two-way brass connector

    Part number: 2.645-100.0

    This Kärcher 2 way brass hose connector is a tough tool that is ideal for connecting two hoses, and also for extending the length of your hoses.

