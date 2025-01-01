Two-way brass connector

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.645-100.0This Kärcher 2 way brass hose connector is a tough tool that is ideal for connecting two hoses, and also for extending the length of your hoses.
Colour
brass
Weight (kg)
0
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
20 x 20 x 48
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
