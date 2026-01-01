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    Viscose towel | Kärcher

    Folded grey fabric sheet with a soft texture, lying flat against a white background.

    Viscose towel

    Part number: 2.643-873.0

    The Viscose towel is a special microfibre cloth for drying off dogs. It absorbs a lot of water and eliminates unpleasant odours.