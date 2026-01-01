WV5 charging station | Kärcher

The modern charging station for the WV5 Window Vac can charge and store your window vac as well as a spare battery at the same time. This means your window vac is always at the ready when you need it. This charging station works extreamly well with the additional battery for the WV5. The charing station then allows you to keep both your window vac and spare battery charged.

Attractive design Thanks to the design, the charging station will fit in perfectly with your living environment. Simple Click Exchange - Quick and easy battery replacement with a single click. If the window vac and battery are in the charging station, the window vac is charged first, and then the battery. Without replugging. Practical cord storage Practical cord storage on the underside of the charging station.