WV5 charging station | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.633-125.0Charging station for the WV5 window vac. This charging station allows you to charge your WV5 window vac and a spare battery at the same time.
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
200 x 132 x 50
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information