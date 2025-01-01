Controller's name and contact details:
Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Board of Management: Hartmut Jenner, Christian May, Dieter Grajer, Stefan Patzke, Michael Häusermann
Alfred-Kärcher-Str. 28-4071364 WinnendenGermany
Tel.: +49 (0) 7195 14-0
E-Mail: info@karcher.com
(hereinafter: Kärcher) handles all data processing procedures (e.g. collection, processing and transmission) in accordance with statutory provisions. The following declaration will provide you with an overview of what type of data is collected and how it is used and passed on, what security measures Kärcher takes to protect your data and how you can exercise your rights.