    Privacy Policy for "Kärcher Panel" Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG

    Controller's name and contact details:

    Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG

    Board of Management: Hartmut Jenner, Christian May, Dieter Grajer, Stefan Patzke, Michael Häusermann

    Alfred-Kärcher-Str. 28-4071364 WinnendenGermany

    Tel.: +49 (0) 7195 14-0

    E-Mail: info@karcher.com

    (hereinafter: Kärcher) handles all data processing procedures (e.g. collection, processing and transmission) in accordance with statutory provisions. The following declaration will provide you with an overview of what type of data is collected and how it is used and passed on, what security measures Kärcher takes to protect your data and how you can exercise your rights.

    Contact/Data Protection Officer:

    If you have any questions regarding data protection or your rights as the data subject, please contact the data protection officer at Kärcher at:

    Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KGData protection officerAlfred-Kärcher-Str. 28-4071364 WinnendenGermany

    E-Mail: datenschutzbeauftragter@de.kaercher.com

    Section 1 Processing of personal data

    If you have given your consent to participate in market research, we only process the contact details you have provided (e.g. name, address, e-mail address, phone number) along with the data from any product registrations in order to be able to select suitable market surveys.
    We only process any further personal information if you have provided this voluntarily as part of the market survey.
    Kärcher only uses the data collected via the market survey and the results thereof, after anonymisation, for the purpose of market and opinion research. Your personal data is processed solely on the basis of your voluntary consent (Article 6(1a) GDPR).

    Section 2 Disclosure of personal data

    DisclosureKärcher does not generally disclose to third parties the personal data (Section 1) collected in a market survey and that you supply. We only disclose your message and the associated data to the correct contact within the company if when using the reply function in an e-mail you request a quote or add a comment relating to another company of Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG. Data is only disclosed to third parties if Kärcher is legally obliged to hand it over based on an order by a public body or a government institution.


    Service providerWe rely on the support of the following processor in order to carry out market research:Rogator AGEmmericher Str. 1790411 NurembergGermanyThe server infrastructure provided is operated in a German data centre. Your personal data is transmitted in encrypted format using the industry standard Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) technology, (SSL encryption version 3).

    Section 3 Your rights

    AccessAt any time, you have the right to access the data we hold that relates to you, the origin and recipient thereof, and the purpose for which it is being processed. Please contact the data protection officer at Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG for this purpose
    WithdrawalYou have the right to withdraw your consent to the processing of your personal data as part of market research at any time. You can exercise this right by sending a short E-Mail to kaercher.marketresearch@karcher.com
    Responsible supervisory authorityShould you have any complaints regarding the use of your personal data, you can contact the relevant supervisory authority :The Federal Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information for the state of Baden-WürttembergKönigstraße 10a70173 StuttgartGermanyTel.: +49 (0) 711 615541-0Fax +49 (0) 711 615541-15E-mail: poststelle@lfdi.bwl.deYou can find the online complaints form at: https://www.baden-wuerttemberg.datenschutz.de/online-beschwerde