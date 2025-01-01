DisclosureKärcher does not generally disclose to third parties the personal data (Section 1) collected in a market survey and that you supply. We only disclose your message and the associated data to the correct contact within the company if when using the reply function in an e-mail you request a quote or add a comment relating to another company of Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG. Data is only disclosed to third parties if Kärcher is legally obliged to hand it over based on an order by a public body or a government institution.





Service providerWe rely on the support of the following processor in order to carry out market research:Rogator AGEmmericher Str. 1790411 NurembergGermanyThe server infrastructure provided is operated in a German data centre. Your personal data is transmitted in encrypted format using the industry standard Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) technology, (SSL encryption version 3).

