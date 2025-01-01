Firebase Analytics

We use the external analytics service Firebase Analytics from Google Ireland Ltd., Gordon House, Barrow Street, Dublin 4, Ireland (hereinafter: "Google") to be able to optimally tailor our app to the interests of the users. For this purpose, we use a programming interface, the Firebase Software Development Kit (SDK), which is provided by Google to enable a statistical analysis of the use of the app. This does not involve accessing the advertising ID (IDFA for iOS-based and AAID for Android-based end devices) of the operating system used.

Using the Firebase SDK, we define various events (e.g., average app usage, average sessions per user, button presses, frequency of wins, losses, draws, split games, usage preference detection) to track and understand app users' usage patterns in order to optimize and improve app functionality accordingly. It also allows us to detect and fix programming errors and prevent fraudulent activity in the App. For the purpose of fraud prevention and statistical analysis, Google processes end device information such as a shortened IP address of the end device used and provides us with anonymous statistics about interactions with our app.

The legal basis for the processing is Art. 6 (1) sentence 1 f GDPR. Our legitimate interests in the processing lie in the recognition of usage preferences of the app, fraud prevention and optimization of the functionalities of our app. Google also partially processes the data in the USA. There is no adequacy decision of the EU Commission for a data transfer to the USA. We have agreed standard contractual clauses with Google to commit Google to an adequate level of data protection.

You may object to the processing. Your right to object exists for reasons arising from your particular situation. You can send us your objection via the contact details listed below.

Sentry

We use the external service Sentry an error management tool from Sentry Inc, San Francisco, 132 Hawthorne St, San Francisco, USA (hereinafter “Sentry”).

Using Sentry we collect and analyze data about the errors that occurred in our app. This allows us to find out, among other things, what steps were taken before the error occurred and what combination of operating system, browser and the project version led to the error. Overall, the following data is logged for the error analysis: the URL where the error occurred, the operating system and browser used, the app version used, the version of the app project opened, a user-specific token, the IP-Address, any steps that led to the error, incl. state of the program at the time of the error.

The legal basis for the processing is Art. 6 (1) sentence 1 f GDPR. Our legitimate interests in the processing lie in the recognition errors. Sentry also partially processes the data in the USA. There is no adequacy decision of the EU Commission for a data transfer to the USA. We have agreed standard contractual clauses with Sentry to commit Sentry to an adequate level of data protection.

You may object to the processing. Your right to object exists for reasons arising from your particular situation. You can send us your objection via the contact details listed below.