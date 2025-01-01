Which categories of data do we use for which purposes?

To conduct customer satisfaction surveys and optimise customer satisfaction, we provide a questionnaire via Microsoft Dynamics. We only collect general information (such as general satisfaction at the point of contact with our company/brand, customer orientation, design, product presentation, etc.) that does not allow us to identify individuals. In addition, you can provide us with further information on a voluntary basis via a free text field.

There is neither a legal nor a contractual obligation to provide personal data.

On what legal basis are your data processed?

Insofar as we process personal data, this processing is carried out on the basis of your consent (Art. 6 (1) lit. a GDPR).