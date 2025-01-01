You can subscribe to the Kärcher email newsletter by ticking the checkbox.

Once you have subscribed to our email newsletter, we will regularly send you information on our promotions, offers and services. We use the double opt-in procedure to send the newsletter. This means that we will only send you an email newsletter once you have expressly given your consent to be sent it. We will then send you a confirmation email in which you will be requested to confirm that you wish to receive the newsletter in future by clicking on a corresponding link.

Should you register for the newsletter by clicking the newsletter checkbox within the app or if you subscribed to the newsletter in the past, the user profile information and the devices added within the app will be either added to your existing profile or used to create a new profile in our newsletter system. This information aim at personalizing newsletter contents, to provide you with information as relevant as possible concerning our products, services and offers. When you subscribe to the newsletter, we store your IP address as provided by your Internet service provider (ISP) as well as the date and time of subscription in order to trace any potential abuse of your email address at a later point in time. We also store the date and time upon which the confirmation link was clicked in the confirmation mail which is sent for control purposes (double opt-in procedure), and the IP address provided by the Internet service provider (ISP). This data is processed on the basis of your consent as per Art. 6 (1) a GDPR or based on justified interests on our part as per Art. 6 (1) f GDPR as proof of the necessary consent.

You can revoke your consent and unsubscribe from the newsletter at any time.

The data you provide us with in order to receive the newsletter and which we store to demonstrate your consent are stored until you are removed from the newsletter mailing list and then erased once you unsubscribe from the newsletter. Your email address is erased from our newsletter mailing list once you have unsubscribed, unless you have expressly consented to the further use of your data or if we reserve the right to use your data beyond this scope in a manner which is permitted by law and about which we have informed you in this declaration.

The email address which you provide to register for the newsletter will not be passed on to third parties. Kärcher only uses Adobe Systems Software Ireland Limited (ADIR), Citywest Business Campus, Saggart, Dublin, Ireland to process data on its behalf. Should you no longer wish to receive the newsletter (Section 14), your email address will be erased from the mailing list.

For the purpose of analysis, the emails sent with Adobe Campaign contain a so-called “tracking pixel” which connects with the Adobe Campaign servers when the email is opened. In this way, it is possible to assess whether a newsletter message has been opened.