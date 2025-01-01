Kärcher Skill for Amazon Alexa can be accessed via the Online service “Alexa” (“Alexa”) of Amazon Europe Core S.à r.l., 5 Rue Plaetis, L-2338 Luxembourg (“Amazon”). Kärcher has no influence on possible further processing of your personal data by Amazon. You can obtain information on the handling of your personal data by Amazon via the Amazon Data Privacy Statement: https://www.amazon.de/gp/help/customer/display.html/ref=footer_privacy?ie=UTF8&nodeId=201909010
For technical reasons it is necessary to forward certain data to Amazon for the installation and use of Kärcher Skill for Amazon Alexa.
Logging into your Kärcher account
Tokens are still used for identification and authentication (Access, Refresh)
Information for use of Kärcher Skill for Amazon Alexa (log file, date, duration, command)
Device address of valve and gateway used
Once you have activated Kärcher Skill for Amazon Alexa in the Alexa App, you can give voice commands to Alexa. In the case of demands on the valve, the requested functions are activated (e.g. start watering, pause watering, pre-book watering). As part of Alexa, you will then hear an acoustic voice output on the status (e.g. watering started, watering paused, watering pre-booked) via your Alexa-compliant device. Kärcher is responsible for the processing of your personal data upon receipt of your personal data after it has been transmitted from Amazon to Kärcher; Kärcher’s responsibility ends as soon as Kärcher has submitted a reply in text form to Amazon for transmission to you.
To execute commands, Amazon forwards the following data to Kärcher:
The individual “User ID” assigned to you by Amazon for activating Kärcher Skills
The questions or requests addressed to Kärcher Skill for Amazon Alexa
Analyse your use of Kärcher Skill for Amazon Alexa: General use of Kärcher Skill for Amazon Alexa is evaluated in aggregated form using a dashboard provided by Amazon Alexa. There is no individual personal or user-based evaluation. The general evaluation (e.g. number of visits, times of visits, errors in visits) is carried out for the purpose of optimising Kärcher Skill for Amazon Alexa for a better user experience.
The transfer of your personal data in the course of using Kärcher Skill for Amazon Alexa is encrypted using the industry standard Secure Socket Layer (“SSL”) technology. The Encryption Protocol TLS is used for the encryption between Kärcher Skill for Amazon Alexa and the cloud solution used for the valve.