A prudent investment
A lot is possible. The question is always whether it also makes sense. The big solution can also be too big, in other words uneconomical. If the cost calculation is paramount for your site, our Klean!Star is perfect for you. With the basic options you can already offer your customers more with little investment.
Think in new dimensions. Our Klean!Star gives you greater width at mirror and wheel level for easier entry and exit. And between entry and exit you experience many other new dimensions of the wash ing technology.