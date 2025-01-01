A textile company in Asia was faced with the problem that the cutting tool it was using had to be replaced every four months. The cost: EUR 100,000. By installing a vacuum system that removes the fine textile fibres from the blade, the useful life could be extended by one month. "We have had similar success with vacuum systems in the food industry," explains Biebl. "Ice cream tubs that are not filled by the production system, for example, often grind production to a halt." The reason: the jammed tubs have to be removed. A vacuum system, on the other hand, removes them automatically, allowing production to run smoothly.