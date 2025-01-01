Experience in wide-ranging industries
Kärcher supports countless industrial customers across the most diverse range of sectors, with an annual turnover of more than EUR 300 million in this area. Bettina Biebl, Vice President Global Sales Management Professional, explains, "We often hear people ask 'Oh, does Kärcher do that too?' This is an incentive for us to increase awareness of our portfolio of consultation services and individual solutions for industrial cleaning." Looking at a few sample projects, it is clear that investing in cleaning technology soon pays off.