    INDUSTRIAL CLEANING TESTIMONIALS

    Going beyond classic cleaning tasks, industrial cleaning is absolutely vital when it comes to optimising processes in production and logistics.

    Experience in wide-ranging industries

    Kärcher supports countless industrial customers across the most diverse range of sectors, with an annual turnover of more than EUR 300 million in this area. Bettina Biebl, Vice President Global Sales Management Professional, explains, "We often hear people ask 'Oh, does Kärcher do that too?' This is an incentive for us to increase awareness of our portfolio of consultation services and individual solutions for industrial cleaning." Looking at a few sample projects, it is clear that investing in cleaning technology soon pays off.

    Value preservation up, production stoppages down

    A textile company in Asia was faced with the problem that the cutting tool it was using had to be replaced every four months. The cost: EUR 100,000. By installing a vacuum system that removes the fine textile fibres from the blade, the useful life could be extended by one month. "We have had similar success with vacuum systems in the food industry," explains Biebl. "Ice cream tubs that are not filled by the production system, for example, often grind production to a halt." The reason: the jammed tubs have to be removed. A vacuum system, on the other hand, removes them automatically, allowing production to run smoothly.

    Increasing employee safety

    A solution that increases workplace safety was also developed for the drinks industry. The problem here was that loose labels would often find their way into the machines and bring them to a standstill. Removing them manually involves a high risk of injury to personnel. By implementing a vacuum system, separated labels are removed mechanically.

    Clean faster, produce more

    "Regardless of the industry, the result is always the same: whenever processes and technologies are analysed, there is always a need for improvement. And the return on investment soon materialises," asserts Biebl. Whether it's an industrial bakery that can produce goods for longer by virtue of reducing time spent on cleaning thanks to a belt cleaning solution, or a chemical company that has reduced the time involved in tank interior cleaning from almost four days to four hours, it pays to think outside the box – always.

    IN CONVERSATION WITH CUSTOMERS.

    Every area of responsibility within a company has different challenges to deal with. Gültekin Pischmann (Head of Building Management thyssenkrupp at Duisburg), Alfred Weber (BMW Group Central Workshop Supervisor), Thomas Lauer (Manager of the Bitburger Group), Stefan Huber (Purchasing in the Hoffmann Group) and Dietmar Favorat (Global Advanced Technology Daimler Truck AG) and Christian Bäckerbauer (Logistics Manager Nestlé Biessenhofen) report on how we solved these challenges together.

    REACHING THE GOAL.

    Finding out where the problem lies. Finding the one detail that is having a huge impact. Developing solutions that are outside the box – this is what we do when it comes to cleaning technology for industrial customers. And it is only be working together that we can reach our goal.

    BROCHURE FOR DOWNLOAD

    Clean processes, clean industry. Find out more in our brochure.

