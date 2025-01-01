Free Shipping Over €50
Optimise the cleaning performance of your scrubber dryer or sweeper with our powerful and long-lasting lithium iron phosphate battery. Thanks to their high energy density, these batteries demonstrably increase the efficiency of the cleaning process and provide a real energy boost for your cleaning machine.
Additional costs of Li-Ion: € 640
Cost of replacing AGM battery set: € 2.442
TCO advantage of Li-Ion: > € 1.802
Additional costs of Li-Ion: € 1.000
Cost of replacing AGM battery set: € 3.300
TCO advantage of Li-Ion: > € 2.300
Additional costs of Li-Ion: € 2.200
Cost of replacing AGM battery set: € 4.611
TCO advantage of Li-Ion: > € 2.411
Note: these are example calculations based on a fictitious useful life and list prices. The cost advantage may vary due to varying useful lives and country-specific price differences.
Lithium-ion batteries are regarded as a pioneering technical innovation in the development of new energy sources. They are already used in numerous modern electronic machines and vehicles.
Kärcher lithium-ion technology offers a comprehensive solution for your scrubber dryer and sweeper and is optimally tailored to the individual components. Our premium approach guarantees maximum satisfaction and quality. No cables, no compromises.
The storage units have the ability to absorb energy in a concentrated manner. Their remarkable energy density makes it possible to store large amounts of energy in a space-saving and compact way and release it as required. Thanks to their remarkable performance, the use of lithium-ion batteries has changed, and they are now widely used in industrial applications in particular.
The Kärcher lithium-ion battery can improve energy utilisation by up to 20 per cent. In addition, the lithium-ion battery has considerably lower overall costs than a lead-acid alternative. This not only protects the environment but also significantly reduces a company's energy costs.
A real guarantee. For peace of mind. Our Kärcher lithium-ion batteries offer maximum performance with a long lifetime. That's why we offer a 5-year manufacturer warranty on our premium-quality lithium-ion batteries. To make sure that everything is working as it should and you can concentrate on what counts.
The process of charging lead batteries generates hydrogen, which poses a potential risk of explosion. It is therefore essential to have a thorough safety assessment and a ventilated charging environment. This results in additional costs and restrictions, which in turn increases the total cost of ownership. This additional expense is eliminated by the use of lithium iron phosphate batteries. Decentralised charging locations can ensure maximum safety during the charging process without restrictions.
In addition to their outstanding performance and efficiency, lithium-ion batteries are significantly more environmentally friendly than conventional battery technologies. They do not contain any toxic or harmful materials such as mercury or lead, which are found in other types of batteries. In addition, lithium-ion batteries have a long service life and are only reintroduced into the recycling cycle at a late stage. A single lithium-ion battery can outlast the entire lifetime of a machine. In comparison, lead batteries have to be replaced at least once during this period and contain around 2.5 kilograms of lead. Using lithium-ion batteries therefore not only reduces the potential environmental impact but also makes them safer for use in various applications.
Lithium-ion batteries impress with their high charging efficiency. With the optional quick charger, they can be fully charged in just two hours, minimising unnecessary waiting times and avoiding long downtimes. Even short charging intervals achieve a high level of efficiency. This keeps the machine ready for use at all times, ensuring maximum productivity and flexibility in the cleaning process, especially in continuous or multiple shift operation.
Thanks to their fast charging times and low self-discharge, lithium-ion batteries are superior to conventional batteries. They enable higher productivity, as they can not only be quickly recharged but also remain operational over longer periods of non-use. In contrast to conventional batteries, intermediate charging does not have a negative impact on the lithium-ion battery's longevity. They are also characterised by their increased charging efficiency and save around 20 per cent of the energy per cycle. Their increased energy density also ensures a longer operating time per charge. This enables a longer total service life before the battery has to be recharged or replaced.
In contrast to conventional batteries, Kärcher lithium-ion batteries utilise their capacity more efficiently and can therefore use up to 100 per cent of their actual capacity, compared to other batteries that only use around 80 per cent of their capacity.
Due to their high cycle stability, lithium-ion batteries are able to undergo a large number of charge and discharge cycles without any loss of capacity. They also retain their energy levels over a longer period of time and therefore remain operational for longer. An integrated protection mechanism reliably monitors and optimises the charging and discharging process.