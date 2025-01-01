In addition to their outstanding performance and efficiency, lithium-ion batteries are significantly more environmentally friendly than conventional battery technologies. They do not contain any toxic or harmful materials such as mercury or lead, which are found in other types of batteries. In addition, lithium-ion batteries have a long service life and are only reintroduced into the recycling cycle at a late stage. A single lithium-ion battery can outlast the entire lifetime of a machine. In comparison, lead batteries have to be replaced at least once during this period and contain around 2.5 kilograms of lead. Using lithium-ion batteries therefore not only reduces the potential environmental impact but also makes them safer for use in various applications.