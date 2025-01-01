Shop our best deals this month!

    Only the best on board!

    Our MC 250 showcases the best in sweeping performance, comfort and environmental protection.

    When you want the best

    You need sweeping performance. You want comfort and environmental protection. Now you can have it all with the new MC 250. This compact, robust sweeper has a powerful drive that complies with the highest environmental standards.

    The logical operating concept is intuitive. In the spacious, uncluttered and comfortable cab, you can enjoy the greatest comfort all year round. Thanks to the intuitive operating concept, you can take control immediately. And with a driving speed of 60 km/h, hydropneumatic suspension and fast access toall service components, you can complete all works more quickly and effciently than ever before.

    Go crazy for this machine!

    We asked experts from the municipalities to test drive various vehicles and incorporated their feedback directly into the development of the MC 250. This allowed us to make the MC 250 what it is: the optimal solution for municipalities.

    Cutting-edge technology wherever you look

    Both fast and manoeuvrable

    Time is money. With a top speed of 60 kph, you can cover the distance between different work locations in no time. Thanks to the all-wheel steering function when working, the MC 250 is still extremely manoeuvrable despite the large waste container and is particularly well-suited to deployments in the city centre.

    Drive in accordance with EURO 6 or STAGE V

    Latest generation of engines. Our powerful engines with a diesel particular filter (DPF) and urea injection (AdBlue) comply with the requirements of the exhaust emissions standard Euro 6 or STAGE V. This means that our municipal machines meet all requirements for operation in environmental zones. The exhaust gas treatment with AdBlue reduces the emissions of particulate matter and CO2 to the lowest possible level.

    MC 250

    3-brush system

    The optional 3-brush system extends the sweeping width and allows you to work on different levels. Attach the weed brush to the 3rd brush arm to remove weeds at the roadside. And beyond the entire width of the machine, thus enabling you to clean, for example, the full width of cycle paths in one go.

    2-brush system

    The sliding 2-brush system has individual brush control for independent control of the brush arms. The brushes can be extended far outside the vehicle contour, almost perpendicular to the side window, which opens up unprecedented applications. The optional angle adjustment of the brush allows you to adapt the brush angle to the ground for a perfect sweeping result and low brush wear.

    Largest waste container in the 2 m³ class

    The streamlined stainless-steel waste container has a capacity of 2 m³ and allows you to work in very long intervals when combined with the standard water reclamation system and a separate water tank.

    Service made easy

    The service friendliness is a central objective in the development of our products. Our municipal machines have numerous service flaps for quick access to the technology. So that all daily or regular inspections and service work are carried out quickly and simply.

    MC 250 Cockpit

    Large comfort cab for two persons

    The generously dimensioned two-person comfort cab offers you an unparalleled feeling of spaciousness and a perfect view of your working environment. The Deluxe comfort seat, which is very easy on your back, and the optional automatic climate control make even your all-day deployments extremely relaxed. Access from both sides and doors with large sliding windows that can be opened towards the front and back lead to even more comfort and safety.

    MC 250 steering wheel

    Intuitive operating concept including a quick-start button and the display integrated in the steering wheel

    Using the ergonomic control terminal integrated in the armrest, you can operate the MC 250 intuitively right from the start. The brush arms can be controlled individually via the two-joystick system and come with optional brush angle adjustment. Just press the ECO button to start the sweeping mode. The central display is integrated in the steering wheel hub so that you can always keep an eye on all functions without losing sight of your working environment.

    MC 250 safety chassis

    Extremely comfortable safety chassis

    The hydropneumatic suspension guarantees comfortable suspension characteristics at all times – no matter the load. The independent front-wheel suspension minimises the impact of road bumps on the steering system.

    Driving dynamics redefined

    No compromises. Those who want the best overall cannot be fussy about the detail. We also equipped the MC 250 with top-quality components for the drive and chassis and suspension. For driving dynamics previously only found in cars.

    Like all Kärcher municipal sweepers, the MC 250 combines compact dimensions with robust quality and a powerful drive with the highest possible environmental friendliness. The hot-dip galvanised frame is corrosion-free and has been tested in endurance tests. With its high driving speed, the hydro-pneumatic suspension and quick access to all service components, you are always prepared and ready faster with your MC 250.

    MC 250 on the street

    MC 250 Express: 60 km/h

    With a maximum driving speed of 60 km/h the MC 250 takes you to the next operation site quickly and safely. Without being a hindrance to other road users in owing traffic.

    MC 250 with a hydro-pneumatic suspension

    Exemplary: comfort and chassis

    Whether it’s sweeping or during transportation – your MC 250 ensures a safe driving experience at all times, giving you the ride comfort of a car. For that to happen, we equipped the MC 250 with a hydro-pneumatic suspension on both axles and an independent front-wheel suspension.

    MC 250 Manoeuvrability

    Manoeuvrability: all wheels steer with you

    When you activate the switchable all-wheel steering during operation, you can turn on a road with 2 lanes with your MC 250 in one go. You mainly bene t from this extreme manoeuvrability in the city centre.

    Climb in and feel happy

    Those who spend their working hours almost entirely in a vehicle should be relieved with maximum ergonomics and comfort. The MC 250 offers a modern workstation, which supports concentration on the activity and the surrounding area and protects the driver’s health.

    MC 250 Everyone sits perfectly

    Everyone sits perfectly

    The spacious two-seater cab offers a generous workstation with a pleasant spatial feeling also for tall individuals with comfortable leg room. The comfort driver’s seat from the premium manufacturer König is certied by the employers’ liability insurance association. The machine with the particularly back-friendly workstation and sitting comfort like in a truck was awarded with the AGR seal of quality by an independent body of doctors and physiotherapists.

    MC 250 View: perfect

    View: perfect

    The very large, sloping windscreen of the MC 250 gives you a perfect view of the work environment and reduces direct sunlight. Large sliding windows on both sides which can be opened to the front and back make it easier for you to adjust the side mirror and open compartments.

    MC 250 Operation: the very best

    Operation: the very best

    The central display integrated in the steering wheel hub makes an important contribution to occupational safety. The ergonomic operating panel, offers you a consistent, self-explanatory operating concept with symbols that are easy to understand, like the Kärcher Eco button: at the touch of a button, the MC 250 automatically goes into its work position. This saves time and ensures safety.

    Twice and three times as good

    There are good solutions and there are very good solutions. If you prefer perfect solutions, the MC 250 is perfect for you. It offers so much more and makes everything so much better than you have known up to now.

    With your MC 250 you not only have a modern sweeper, but the ideal solution for all cleaning work in the city centre area. Use the MC 250 on footpaths and cycle tracks, in industrial areas or car parks or wherever. You will be so impressed by the results, especially in terms of comfort and safety. Numerous optional implements open up additional applications, e.g. clearing and spraying in winter service, wet cleaning, high-pressure cleaning and weed removal. Always reliable, efcient and with superior results.

    MC 250 Calculation on the computer: sweeping system

    Calculation on the computer: sweeping system

    We designed the sweeping system using CFD technology. In this way, we have ensured that the high-quality, effcient fan generates the perfect vacuum, the air flow passes optimally through the container, suction pipe and suction mouth and the dirt can be picked up efciently. Positive side effects include a pleasant noise level and low fuel consumption.

    MC 250 image brochure

    Download

    MC 250 brochure

    Download