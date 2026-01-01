Accessories filter Hepa T-range | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.889-424.0Increases the filter capacity and improves the blower air: The highly effective HEPA 14 filter offers a separation degree of 99.995% and is certified according to test standard DIN EN 1822:2019.
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Colour
white
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com