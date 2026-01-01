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    Add-on kit CO2 supply 5m | Kärcher

    Silver braided hose with metal connectors on both ends, displayed on a white background.

    Add-on kit CO2 supply 5m

    Part number: 4.574-144.0

    Extension hose with a length of 5 m for connecting CO2 cylinders or cylinder bundles to dry ice blasters with integrated dry ice production (liquid-to-pellet/L2P).
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