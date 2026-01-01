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    Add-on kit holder cap HomeBase | Kärcher

    Black plastic clip with silver metal wire hooks, designed for securing objects.

    Add-on kit holder cap HomeBase

    Part number: 2.574-002.0

    Practical holder for holding the lids of CO₂ cylinders during cleaning work with dry-ice blasting system in the Liquid-to-Pellet process, secures against loss.
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