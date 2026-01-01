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    Add-on kit pressure reducer Advanced Hom | Kärcher

    White Kärcher hose with a metal connector and adjustable black knob, set against a plain background.

    Add-on kit pressure reducer Advanced Hom

    Part number: 2.574-009.0

    For mounting on the Home Base of our dry ice blasters with L2P technology: attachment kit with pressure reducer, water separator and oil separator. Jet pressure adjusts on the machine as required.
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