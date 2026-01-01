Add-on kit pressure reducer Advanced Hom | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over €50
Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over €50
Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.574-009.0For mounting on the Home Base of our dry ice blasters with L2P technology: attachment kit with pressure reducer, water separator and oil separator. Jet pressure adjusts on the machine as required.
Weight (kg)
1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
265 x 210 x 285
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas