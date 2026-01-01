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    Add-on kit rest pressure valve CO2 riser | Kärcher

    Metal screw connector attached to a thin wire with a looped end, isolated on a white background.

    Add-on kit rest pressure valve CO2 riser

    Part number: 2.574-006.0

    To increase the cleaning performance with dry-ice blasting systems: Special adapter for opening the residual pressure valve (RPV) of CO2 cylinders.
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