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    Angle nozzle short L2P Ø3mm / 90° | Kärcher

    Black curved nozzle with a metallic connector, isolated on a white background.

    Angle nozzle short L2P Ø3mm / 90°

    Part number: 4.574-145.0

    In the angled nozzle, the jet is deflected sideways by 90°. It is particularly suitable for cleaning complex structures, indentations and highly angled areas.
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