The compact and manoeuvrable B 150 R Bp ride-on scrubber dryer combines excellent cleaning results with simple operation and excellent handling. To achieve this, the machine has a roller brush head with an 85 cm working width and a latest-generation, aluminium squeegee, which offers an impressive suction performance. The daytime running light ensures optimal visibility. The Kärcher auto-fill function for quickly filling the 150 l fresh water tank also comes as standard. Moreover, the 170 Ah battery and an integrated battery charger are included in the scope of supply. The equipment package is rounded off by the large, colour display, which offers 30 languages and enables simple machine operation and adjustment of the cleaning parameters, as well as by the patented KIK key system, which can be used to assign different users different access rights and therefore largely rule out operator errors.

Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results. Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips. Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage. Roller brush head with integrated sweeping unit Made from die-cast aluminium with large bumper wheels. Saves time with integrated pre-sweeping of coarse dirt. Very smooth running and quiet operation for application in noise-sensitive areas. Innovative KIK system Greater protection from incorrect operation. Lower service costs. Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user. Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode Reduced power consumption. 40% longer runtime per battery charge. Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.). Large, colour display Clear display of the current program. Quick and easy setting changes possible. Easy handling Easy handling thanks to logically structured control elements with colour coding. Easier use and shorter learning curve. Built-in charger No separate battery charger necessary. Convenient and easy handling. Can be used with various battery types.