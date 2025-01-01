Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Grey Kärcher ride-on floor scrubber with steering wheel and seat, featuring brushes and wheels for cleaning surfaces.

    Scrubber drier

    B 150 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R85

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.246-025.0

    • Compact and manoeuvrable
    • EASY Operation selector switch
    Make an enquiry