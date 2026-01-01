Scrubber drier B 150 R BpPackDOSE+220Ah Gel +2xRI+Mop+D90 | Kärcher

The compact and manoeuvrable B 150 R ride-on scrubber dryer can achieve an area performance of around 7,200 m² per hour when cleaning floors. The powerful and maintenance-free gel battery with a capacity of 240 Ah ensures long runtimes, the DOSE detergent dosing system, speed-responsive water dosing system and eco!efficiency mode ensure economical consumption, and the disc brush head with a 90 cm working width delivers the best cleaning results. The B 150 R also has robust impact protection, a steering angle sensor and a daytime running light to protect the user and machine. The machine’s control elements are colour-coded in yellow and a large display with 30 languages makes it easier to adjust the cleaning parameters. However, in order to virtually rule out operator errors, the patented KIK key system is also integrated into the machine and can be used to individually set up access rights. In order to save time before and after cleaning applications, the machine has an Auto-Fill function for filling the 150 l fresh water tank and a spray gun and automatic tank rinsing system for cleaning the waste water tank. The machine travels at a brisk 8 km/h.

Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results. Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips. Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage. Brush head with disc system Disc brushes and pad drive boards are easy to change. Disc brushes available in different levels of hardness: soft, medium and hard. Disc models, especially for smooth floors. Innovative KIK system Greater protection against incorrect operation. Lower service costs. Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user. With a system for the "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing unit Saves cleaning agent. Precise and uniform dosing (adjustable from 0 to 3%). Cleaning agent can be replaced without the need to empty the fresh water tank. Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode Reduced power consumption. 40% longer runtime per battery charge. Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.). Large, colour display Clear display of the current program. Quick and easy setting changes possible. Easy handling Easy handling thanks to logically structured control elements with colour coding. Easier use and shorter learning curve.