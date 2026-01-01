Blasting hose | Kärcher

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Part number: 4.013-042.05 m spray hose with electric control cable and quick-action couplings, non-marking outer layer, silicone-free (1/2" diameter).
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (m)
5
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com