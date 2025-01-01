Free Shipping Over €50
Scrubber drier
Part number: 1.783-234.0Our light and very compact battery powered BR 30/4 C Bp scrubber drier, which ensures dry, non-slip floors immediately after cleaning, weighs just 14 kg.
Battery platform
36 V battery platform
Drive type
Battery
Traction drive
Advance by brush rotation
Working width of brushes (mm)
300
Working width, vacuuming (mm)
300
Tank of fresh/dirty water (l)
4 4
Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
200
Practical area performance (m²/h)
150
Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
1
Run time per battery charge (min)
max. 35
Brush rotational speed (rpm)
1270
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
100
Water consumption (l/min)
0.3
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
72.4
Rated input power (W)
550
Colour
anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg)
13
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
365 x 345 x 1162
Scope of supply
Equipment
Product information