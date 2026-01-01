Bracket squeezer | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.999-255.0Metal holder for press. Colour: White. Suitable for Trolley Classic II and IV, as well as Trolley Clean Liner Classic I, II, III and ECO!Clean Liner Press from Kärcher.
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com