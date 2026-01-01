☀️SHOP AUGUST OFFERS: UP TO 25% OFF ❱

    Bucket blue for Classic Trolleys 6 L | Kärcher

    Blue rectangular plastic bucket with grey handles, viewed from the front against a white background.

    Bucket blue for Classic Trolleys 6 L

    Part number: 6.999-284.0

    Blue bucket with space-saving carrying handle. Rectangular shape, 6 litre volume. Suitable for all trolleys in the Classic range from Kärcher.
    Make an enquiry