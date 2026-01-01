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    Bucket green for Classic Trolleys 6 L | Kärcher

    Turquoise plastic bucket with grey handles, shown against a white background.

    Bucket green for Classic Trolleys 6 L

    Part number: 6.999-287.0

    Green bucket with space-saving carrying handle. Rectangular shape, 6 litre volume. Suitable for all trolleys in the Classic range from Kärcher.
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