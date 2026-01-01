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    Bucket Rectangular blue for Premium Trolleys 10 L | Kärcher

    Blue rectangular bucket with a grey handle, viewed from the side, on a white background.

    Bucket Rectangular blue for Premium Trolleys 10 L

    Part number: 6.999-197.0

    Rectangular bucket with handle.
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