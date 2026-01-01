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    Bucket red for Classic Trolleys 6 L | Kärcher

    Red rectangular bin with grey handles, viewed from the front, against a white background.

    Bucket red for Classic Trolleys 6 L

    Part number: 6.999-285.0

    Rectangular, red bucket with space-saving carrying handle. Volume: 6 litres. Suitable for all trolleys in the Classic range from Kärcher.
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