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    Bucket red for Premium Trolleys 15 L | Kärcher

    Red plastic bucket with a grey handle, viewed from the front against a white background.

    Bucket red for Premium Trolleys 15 L

    Part number: 6.999-172.0

    Red 15-litre bucket with colour-coded cleaning system.
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