Bucket yellow for Premium Trolleys 4 L | Kärcher

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Part number: 5.999-049.0Yellow 4-litre bucket with colour coded cleaning system. Easy to read filling level with markings. Suitable for all cleaning trolleys.
Weight without accessories (kg)
0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
170 x 260 x 200
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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