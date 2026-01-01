FloorPro Cleaner CA 50 C Eco | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.296-165.0EU Ecolabel certified, extra low-foaming and highly concentrated: the environmentally friendly floor cleaner for manual and machine maintenance cleaning of all hard and resilient floors.
Packaging size (l)
200
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
8
Weight (kg)
200
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
215
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
580 x 580 x 970
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas