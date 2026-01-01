FloorPro Cleaner CA 50 C Eco | Kärcher

Thanks to its particularly environmentally and user-friendly formulation, the highly concentrated and non-toxic FloorPro Cleaner CA 50 C eco!perform from Kärcher impresses with its gentle yet effective cleaning power, high efficiency and wide range of applications. The pleasantly citrus-scented floor cleaner is generally suitable for all water-resistant and alcohol-resistant surfaces – including ESD floors and floor coverings made of calcareous soft stone such as marble. It reliably removes footprints, dust, dirt caused by emissions and light grease residues. The extra low-foaming detergent is designed for both manual and machine maintenance cleaning with a scrubber dryer. The sustainable FloorPro Cleaner CA 50 C eco!perform is certified in accordance with the strict requirements of the EU Ecolabel and has been awarded the Austrian Ecolabel.