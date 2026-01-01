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    FloorPro Cleaner CA 50 C Eco | Kärcher

    Blue barrel with a Kärcher label, featuring product details and images, set against a plain white background.

    FloorPro Cleaner CA 50 C Eco

    Part number: 6.296-165.0

    EU Ecolabel certified, extra low-foaming and highly concentrated: the environmentally friendly floor cleaner for manual and machine maintenance cleaning of all hard and resilient floors.
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