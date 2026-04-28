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    Cartridge filter | Kärcher

    Brown cylindrical pleated filter with white top and bottom edges, standing upright on a white background.

    Cartridge filter

    Part number: 6.414-789.0

    Paper cartridge filter with larger filter surface, standard for NT 48/1 and optional for NT 27/1/Me Advanced.
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