Classic blasting gun | Kärcher

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Part number: 4.775-794.0Ergonomic & lightweight blasting gun with safety device against accidental use. Because of its compact design the blasting gun is very lightweight and handy.
Weight (kg)
0.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
410 x 170 x 90
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com