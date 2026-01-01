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    Classic blasting gun | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner trigger gun with black body, yellow accents, and attached cable.

    Classic blasting gun

    Part number: 4.775-794.0

    Ergonomic & lightweight blasting gun with safety device against accidental use. Because of its compact design the blasting gun is very lightweight and handy.
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