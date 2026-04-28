Upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 30/1 Upright Carpet Dry Vacuum Cleaner | Kärcher

The Kärcher CV 30/1 upright vacuum cleaner is the perfect solution for maintaining large carpeted areas in pristine condition. Ideal for hotels, retail spaces, restaurants & more, this powerful machine combines efficient cleaning performance with user-friendly features. Efficient Wide Cleaning: The 300mm working width covers large areas quickly and efficiently, saving time and effort. Perfect for expansive carpets in commercial settings. Adjustable Brush Height: Adapt to any carpet pile height with the manual brush roll adjustment. Ensure optimal cleaning performance on various carpet types. Patented Brush Protection: The innovative, patented centrifugal clutch protects the brush head from overload, preventing costly repairs and ensuring long-lasting performance. Auto Brush Relief: Prevents carpet and brush wear when stationary. Versatile: Detachable tube and stretch hose for edges, upholstery, and hard-to-reach areas. Powerful&Maneuverable: Single motor drives brush and suction, keeping it lightweight. User-Friendly: Tool-free brush exchange, easy cable replacement, ergonomic switch. Durable&Reliable: Robust and dependable machine designed for frequent professional use.

Manual brush roller adjustment Thanks to the height adjustment, the roller brush can be adjusted to any carpet pile height. Brush replacement without tools Rapid change of roller brush without the need for any tools. Quick-change system for power cable Time- and cost-saving replacement of power cable without any prior knowledge. Patented centrifugal coupling For a longer lifetime: the innovative patented centrifugal coupling protects the whole brush head from being overloaded, thereby avoiding high service costs.