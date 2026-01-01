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Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
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2 Year Product Guarantee
Battery-Powered upright brush-type vacuum cleaner
Part number: 1.023-206.0
Battery platform
36 V battery platform
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
187 / 18.7
Air flow (l/s)
34
Nominal power (W)
420
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
64
Container capacity (l)
3
Working width (cm)
30
Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
1
Performance per battery charge (m²)
200 250
Run time per battery charge (min)
max. 50 max. 32 max. 67 max. 47
Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
44 68
Power supply for battery charger (V / Hz)
100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Colour
anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg)
6.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
9.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
260 x 310 x 1150
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information
Application areas