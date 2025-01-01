Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Upright brush-type vacuum cleaner
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.012-109.0
Voltage (V)
36
Frequency (Hz)
50 60
Working width (mm)
600
Vacuum (kPa / mbar)
11.7 / 117
Air flow (l/h)
33.98
Nominal power (W)
1620
Standard nominal width ( )
32
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
68
Motor rating of brush motor (W)
373
Colour
anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg)
187
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
323.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1241 x 787 x 1316
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information
Application areas