Upright against dust and dirt: thanks to two counter-rotating roller brushes and the practical side brush, the CV 60/1 RS Bp Pack flexible upright brush-type vacuum cleaner makes cleaning of textile floor coverings and hard surfaces of all kinds fast and efficient. For vacuuming smaller areas, under furniture or in corners, the machine integrates an extendible suction hose with suction tube as well as a combi floor nozzle and small nozzles as standard. HEPA 13 filter bags and exhaust filters included in the scope of supply as well as the battery and battery charger ensure that the CV 60/1 RS Bp Rack is ready for immediate use.

Counter-rotating roller brushes Can be used on any textile and hard floor coverings. HEPA 13 filter HEPA 13 filters and filter bags effectively clean the exhaust air and ensure high user safety. Suction tube with extra long hose Suction tube incl. an extra-long and additionally extendible hose for convenient cleaning of hard-to-reach areas such as corners, stairs and under furniture. Powerful and durable electric motor Powerful drive for a strong performance even on ramps with a gradient of up to 10%, high-pile carpets and soft hard floors. Compact design Highly manoeuvrable. Easy transportation in lifts enables use even in multi-storey buildings. Quick and easy maintenance Filter bags are easy to change. Good accessibility to all service-relevant points.