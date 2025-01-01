Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Grey Kärcher professional floor scrubber with black wheels and steering handle, shown on a white background.

    Upright brush-type vacuum cleaner

    CV 60/1 RS Bp Pack

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.012-109.0

    • Efficient cleaning of textile floor coverings and all hard floors
    • HEPA 13 filtration for clean breathable air and a healthy working environment
    • On-board charger and battery charger included
    Make an enquiry