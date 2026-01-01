Extension angle nozzle cpl. L2P | Kärcher

Extension for the L2P angled nozzles. The extension is made entirely of plastic to prevent damage to the item being cleaned. However, the threads are reinforced with metal to ensure a long service life. The extension is 100 millimetres long. Several extensions can be screwed together.

Quick-change system Extremely easy to handle and variable set-up. Nozzle made of plastic Damage to delicate surfaces is avoided, should the nozzle accidentally touch the surface.