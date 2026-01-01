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    Extension angle nozzle cpl. L2P | Kärcher

    Black cylindrical extension tube with a threaded metal end, isolated on a white background.

    Extension angle nozzle cpl. L2P

    Part number: 4.574-146.0

    Extension for the L2P angled nozzles. The extension is 100 mm long. Several extensions can be screwed together.
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