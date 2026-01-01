☀️SHOP AUGUST OFFERS: UP TO 25% OFF ❱

    Flat jet nozzle long L2P Ø5 mm | Kärcher

    Long, rectangular metal nozzle with screws along its surface, featuring a cylindrical connector at one end.

    Flat jet nozzle long L2P Ø5 mm

    Part number: 4.574-143.0

    Long, robust flat jet nozzle for use with dry ice cleaners from Kärcher, which can be rotated in the trigger gun. Features quick-change system, particularly well-suited to abrasive applications.
    Make an enquiry