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    Flat jet nozzle short power L2P | Kärcher

    Metal nozzle attachment with a cylindrical connector, featuring a rectangular body and visible screws on a white background.

    Flat jet nozzle short power L2P

    Part number: 4.574-117.0

    Perfect for abrasive applications in hard-to-reach places, short power flat jet nozzle for use with dry ice cleaning systems from Kärcher. With quick-change system.
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