☀️SHOP AUGUST OFFERS: UP TO 25% OFF ❱

    Flexible Web Duster MultiLink | Kärcher

    Grey-handled bottle brush with dense black bristles, featuring a curved design for cleaning.

    Flexible Web Duster MultiLink

    Part number: 6.999-159.0

    Curved web brush with Lampo hooking system for telescopic handles and poles.
    Make an enquiry