    Kärcher RM 69 cleaning solution in a blue plastic container with a label showing product details and a warehouse image.

    FloorPro Deep Cleaner RM 69 eco!efficiency

    Part number: 6.295-651.0

    Intensive cleaner optimised for use with the eco!efficiency mode of our scrubber dryers. Tough on oil and grease stains in logistics and production environments.
