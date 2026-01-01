☀️SHOP AUGUST OFFERS: UP TO 25% OFF ❱

    FloorPro Deep Cleaner RM 69 eco!efficiency | Kärcher

    Blue industrial drum with a label displaying Kärcher RM 69 cleaning solution.

    FloorPro Deep Cleaner RM 69 eco!efficiency

    Part number: 6.295-653.0

    Intensive cleaner optimised for use with the eco!efficiency mode of our scrubber dryers. Tough on oil and grease stains in logistics and production environments.
    Make an enquiry