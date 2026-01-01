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    Flue gas adapter | Kärcher

    Silver metal chimney cap with a cylindrical top and rectangular base, featuring rivets and cut-out details.

    Flue gas adapter

    Part number: 4.656-079.0

    Exhaust gas nozzle (oval connection, diameter 157 mm) for connection to the hot water high-pressure cleaner. With draught diverter for flue tube connection. For flue tube diameter up to 200 mm.
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