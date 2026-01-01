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    Hand trigger gun | Kärcher

    Kärcher steam cleaner hose with a black coiled design and connectors at both ends, placed on a white background.

    Hand trigger gun

    Part number: 4.574-067.0

    Ergonomic and compact jet gun for Ice Blaster dry-ice blasting system from Kärcher. Includes 5-m spray hose, nozzle light and nozzle quick-change system.
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