Hand trigger gun | Kärcher

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Part number: 4.574-067.0Ergonomic and compact jet gun for Ice Blaster dry-ice blasting system from Kärcher. Includes 5-m spray hose, nozzle light and nozzle quick-change system.
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.4
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com