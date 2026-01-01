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    Handhold for Double Bucket | Kärcher

    Grey plastic handle with an oval grip and a cylindrical attachment point at the base.

    Handhold for Double Bucket

    Part number: 6.999-180.0

    The ergonomic handle is a practical addition to our single- and double-bucket trolleys (6.999-210.0, 6.999-209.0, 6.999-207.0, 6.999-209.0 and 6.999-025.0).
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